Charlton’s track record of giving youth a chance convinced midfielder to sign

Anfernee Dijksteel has signed a new long-term contract at Charlton – with former flat-mate Ademola Lookman’s meteoric rise an example of what can be achieved by the club’s youngsters.

The 20-year-old Dutchman has penned a deal until the summer of 2020. The Addicks had a 12-month option but boss Karl Robinson was keen to tie up the defensive midfielder for a greater period of time.

Lookman was plucked out of Sunday league football and went on to be capped by England at under-20 level before a big-money January move to Everton.

Dijksteel’s agent Dan Fletcher said: “It was an absolute no-brainer to sign. He likes English football and is suited to it. He was living with Mola and saw how quickly things can happen – he wants some of that.

“Karl has bought into him. He’s seen a lot of him, albeit at centre-half for the under-23s. His long term future is as a box-to-box midfielder.

“It was a 30-second conversation about signing. He didn’t ask the terms, he just said yes!

“If Charlton didn’t have a track record of bringing through youngsters then Anfernee may have looked elsewhere, because there was interest. But you only need to look at Charlton to see the amount of boys who have come through.

“Karl is a manager who brings even more kids through than normal. Look what he did for Dele Alli. I’m not saying that will happen for Anfernee, but even if he has half that career he will be a happy boy.”

Anfernee joined Charlton from Nike Academy in January 2016.

“He has come through the Dutch system,” said Fletcher. “He’s a ball-playing centre-half and Charlton moved him into midfield. He’s very comfortable on the ball and a tough tackler.

“He’s got two good feet. He is not the biggest – 6ft 1ins tall – so long term at centre-back in England is not where he is going to be. He is not massively dissimilar to Diego Poyet, I know how well he did for Charlton.”