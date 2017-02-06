Reading defender Jake Cooper on why life at Millwall is so good

Jake Cooper is enjoying his loan spell with Millwall – no surprise when he is making an impact at both ends of the pitch.

The on-loan Reading centre-back turned 22 on Friday and got a late present at the Ricoh Arena in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Coventry, his first goal for the Lions.

“I’ve only been here four games – to have three clean sheets in that time is ideal for me,” said Cooper, who converted Shaun Williams’ corner.

“I’m delighted to score my first goal for the club. It went in off my knee – but I’ll take it!

“We have got a good defensive block. We like to make it difficult for whoever we play against. We all know how the manager wants us to play and what to expect from each other – we don’t take risks at the back and get it forward. We play where it’s dangerous for the other team – not for us.

“I’ve loved every minute of the loan so far. Hopefully that can keep going for the rest of the season.

“We always felt we could win the Coventry game, especially after scoring the first goal. Getting a second made it a lot more comfortable. We fancy ourselves against anybody – as we have shown in the FA Cup.”