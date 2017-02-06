Review: A sweet little minnow of a show: Nice Fish at the Harold Pinter Theatre

A couple of chaps fishing in a frozen wasteland and chatting about things which may or may not have happened in their lives sounds like a strange prefix for a play and Nice Fish at the Harold Pinter Theatre is a peculiar watch, writes Nicky Sweetland.

Oscar winner, Mark Rylance has put together a collection of poems and prose by Louis Jenkins, mixed it up with some improvisation and created a cacophony of comedy in mini episodes.

For the most part, this assortment of anecdotes from a keen ice fisherman and his goofy buddy are charming and really quite informative, but when weirdness creeps in-first when a local law enforcement officer talks to the audience about becoming an angel and the impracticalities of having to float everywhere-it feels as if you have entered an alternate universe.

There is a certain discomfort within an audience when they have no idea where something will go, or to what conclusion the story is attempting to reach.

Therefore, despite some fantastic performances from all involved-but particularly Mark Rylance, whose drunken dope possesses a certain sadness-it’s one of those shows, which leaves you feeling as if you’ve missed something and that the hidden meaning will at some point be revealed only for it never to appear.

Todd Rosenthal’s set is the real star of the show with a tiny magical landscape complete with smoking stoves and weeny figures giving a mirage like backdrop to the nonsense.

Nice Fish is a sweet little minnow of a show, which will leave you smiling, but scratching your head in confusion.

Nice Fish is running at the Harold Pinter Theatre until 11th February.