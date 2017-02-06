City banker killed by drink driver two weeks into new job

A “brilliant” maths graduate was killed by a drink driver just two weeks after starting work as a City banker.

George Beresford, 21, had just begun working for Clydesdale Bank in London when he was knocked down 300 yards from his family home, an inquest was told.

The Exeter University graduate had been out drinking with old school friends and was walking home in Purley, south London, when he was hit by a BMW driven by Gursharan Singh Sira.

Eyewitnesses said Mr Beresford was flung into the air like a “rag doll” before suffering a traumatic head injury.

He was taken to St George’s Hospital in Tooting, but despite “heroic” efforts by doctors his life support machine was turned off a few days later.

Jack Beresford, George’s brother, told Croydon Coroner’s Court: “He had gone out for a drink the night before he died, he was not a naive drinker.

“It was just down the road from the house, he was seconds away from home.”

Schoolfriend Sean Diffley had been out drinking with George on the night he died and said the maths graduate was “like a brother”.

He said: “At the Pear Tree pub we stayed until around 10pm and George drank three pints of ale.

“We went to another pub and he drank three more pints and then we walked across the road to the pizza place.

“George and I made our way to the station and then George was going to walk home. George was a little tipsy but was not slurring his words.

“To me he was like a brother. I have lost a very good friend.”

Sira, 26, subsequently admitted drinking two cans of lager before getting behind the wheel but was spared jail.

Croydon Magistrates handed him a 28-month driving ban and ordered him to complete 180 hours unpaid work and pay £170 in costs.

Croydon Coroner’s Court heard eyewitness Johanna Blight describe how George was thrown into the air at around 1.20am on February 7 last year.

She said: “He was tossed like a rag doll through the air.

“I saw the driver get out of the car and walk over to him and kneel down before the male on the ground.

“He told me to call an ambulance, I was in complete shock.”

Dr Borek, a forensic pathologist who carried out a post-mortem said George’s death was caused by “a severe head injury”.

Recording a conclusion of death by road traffic collision, Coroner Lynch said: “It is undoubtedly the case that he would have been affected by the alcohol he had taken that evening and often we are less careful when we are near our home.

“He had obviously not seen the approaching vehicle, he stepped out of the road into the path of the vehicle, which was being driven by someone who would not have been able to see him.”

George’s family remain furious that Sira was not jailed and when he was sentenced last October George’s father Mark described it an an “insult”.

Mark said: “He was walking along the quiet residential road, a two-minute walk from our house, when he got knocked over while crossing the road by a driver who lives in the vicinity, who was over the drink-drive limit.”

Under current drink-drive laws, a person who kills someone while driving over the limit may not go to prison, unless it can be proved that they were also driving carelessly or dangerously.

His family have now set up “Justice4George” a campaign to tighten laws and jail killer drink drivers.