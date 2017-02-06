Gang jailed for stealing £350,000 from blown-up cash machines

A gang of robbers who blew up cash machines and stole more than £350,000 in a string of raids across London and the Home Counties have been jailed for a total of 33 years.

Jamie Duggan, 26, Anthony Roswell, 27, and Trevor Collins, 26, targeted hole-in-the-walls by pumping them with highly flammable oxyacetylene gas.

The trio then stood back and ignited them from 15 metres away.

The gas is normally used in welding, producing a high temperature flame of over 3,000 degrees.

During one attack, debris was blasted 40 metres away and detectives said it was “sheer luck” no one was killed during the gang’s nine-month crime spree

The trio managed to escape with £356,330 in cash from eight successful raids at banks, post offices and shops.

But they left behind a trail of destruction estimated to be more than £320,000 when they failed to get money out of a further 19 cash machines.

They targeted hole-in-the-walls across west and north London and the South East between June 2014 and April 2015.

And on a single night in October 2014, they targeted three premises in just over an hour.

During their crime spree, the robbers tried 27 times to blow up cash machines.

But 19 of their attempts failed as they were unable to reach the cash.

In three cases, they were disturbed or confronted by members of the public and fled the scene leaving their tools behind.

Detective Inspector Scott Hartley, from the Met Police’s Flying Squad, said: “It was sheer luck that nobody was killed due to the actions of this gang.

“They handled an extremely dangerous substance carelessly and with complete disregard for the safety of others.

“The level of threat they posed to community safety has been fully reflected in today’s verdicts.”

The gang used stolen cars, or ones with cloned plates, as their getaway vehicles.

They were eventually snared by detectives after Duggan left DNA on the inside of an ATM in November 2014.

Flying Squad officers were able to identify Duggan, of Staines-Upon-Thames, and eventually tracked down his two accomplices.

Duggan, Roswell, of Ashford, and Collins, of Hayes, all admitted conspiracy to cause explosions likely to endanger life and conspiracy to burgle.

At Kingston Crown Court on Friday, Duggan and Rodwell were jailed for 12 years each, while Collins was jailed for nine years.

DI Hartley added: “Given that this series of crimes involved 27 offences, it is fortunate that no unsuspecting members of the public were injured.

“In one case, the front fascia of the ATM and other debris was blown 30 to 40 metres from the scene.

“If this debris had struck a member of the public or a passing car, the resulting injuries could easily have been fatal.”

Steve Hurst, head of SaferCash, said: “These sentences reflect the serious nature of the offences and sends a message out to others who may contemplate this type of crime.

“The industry has responded by implementing a variety of deterrents to prevent similar attacks in the future.”

The gang targeted 20 cash machines in London, three in Surrey and four in the Thames Valley.