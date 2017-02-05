Big Sam fires warning shot at midfielders as he backs Milivojevic to add stability

Palace boss Sam Allardyce has fired a warning shot across the bows of Yohan Cabaye, James McArthur and Joe Ledley when describing what impact he expects new signing Luka Milivojevic to have on his midfield.

The deadline day signing from Olympiacos missed the 4-0 humiliation against Sunderland due as he awaited his work permit.

“He will bring a bit of stability into midfield – we need that,” said Allardyce.

“I think you can get through our midfield far too easily and far too often sometimes. We didn’t see that at Bournemouth [where Palace won 2-0 last Tuesday] but we saw it again today.”

Allardyce was also critical of his defenders for Jermain Defoe’s double in first-half stoppage time.

“The second goal was a stunner, it was an absolute stunner, but the third and fourth ones…we said to the centre-halves ‘don’t let Jermain Defoe run behind you’ and what did they do? Let Jermain Defoe run behind them.”

Having explained Liverpool loan signing Mamadou Sakho “needs a bit of catching up on his fitness because he hasn’t played a first-team game”, and with fellow January signing Jeffrey Schlupp ruled out against Sunderland with a hamstring problem, Allardyce also faces losing captain Scott Dann for Saturday’s trip to Stoke, with a similar injury.

“Of course right at the end, and using all three subs,” said Allardyce, “we’ve got Dann with a hamstring problem.”

Sakho, an unused substitute on Saturday, could be in for a tough week.