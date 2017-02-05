Palace boss Sam Allardyce on angry fan who clashed with Damien Delaney

Palace boss Sam Allardyce tried to pour oil on the troubled waters of the team’s relationship with Eagles supporters after Saturday’s capitulation against Sunderland, but condemned the fan who confronted defender Damien Delaney as the players left the field at half time.

“I just think it’s an emotional game and fans get very emotional when they see us turn out the sort of performance we did,” said Allardyce after a 4-0 defeat which saw the stadium audibly turn on the team.

“I don’t want them to react like that,” added the Palace manager in reference to the pitch invader dragged away from Delaney by stewards, “but in many ways you can understand it. Fans will make their disapproval [known] when they have paid their money – not in that way; the booing I expected but he shouldn’t be jumping on the pitch and confronting a player.”

Delaney had been involved in a flashpoint with supporters in the Holmesdale Road stand midway through the first half when he responded to a loud barracking from Palace supporters after putting a clearance into touch by gesturing dismissively with a hand and yelling at them.

But Allardyce denied it was the confrontation between his player and the pitch invader that prompted him to remove the Ireland international from the firing line at half-time and bring on winger Andros Townsend as he switched from a 5-4-1 to a more attack-minded 4-2-3-1.

“Damien was first off there is all,” said Big Sam, “whoever was there would be who the fan would’ve run at. We changed the system and I actually think Andros did quite well, he was causing them a lot of problems down that left-hand side but even then we couldn’t convert any of the chances we had.”