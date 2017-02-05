Interview: Frances Ruffelle tells us about her Wild Party

Darling of the West End, Frances Ruffelle is having a right royal bash later this month when she leads the cast of Michael John LaChiusa’s The Wild Party, writes Nicky Sweetland.

The show will be the inaugural production at The Other Palace, formerly the St. James Theatre, when it reopens as the newest addition to The Really Useful Theatres Group and a home for new musical theatre.

In its first major London production, The Wild Party will be directed and choreographed by 2016 Olivier Award winner Drew McOnie and star the Tony award winning actress Frances Ruffelle, who took some time out of rehearsals to tell me about the show and said, “It’s about a Wild Party, wilder than any I have been to and I have been to a few!”

Despite being kicked out of her family’s famed theatre school- Frances’ mother is the impresario Sylvia Young- Ruffelle has forged a hugely successful career in show business.

She is perhaps best known for her portrayal of the waif Eponine in the smash hit musical Les Misérables, a role which earned her a Tony award for the Broadway production, but the versatile performer has also represented the UK in the Eurovision song contest as well as garnering acclaim as a recording artist.

The actress took some time away from her performance vocation to have three children-one of which is the pop sensation Eliza Doolittle and has since built up a huge following in the US, where her very special solo shows have been met with enormous approbation.

Frances tells me she is pleased to back as part of a company however, and said, “I do love doing my solo shows and choosing how and what I do but it’s quite lonely and all the pressure is on you. Being part of a company is like gaining a new family. And certainly so far, this rehearsal period has been full of excitement and more of a buzz than I have experienced in a long while.”

Her character Queenie, is a blonde Vaudeville chorine who parties herself to rock bottom and Frances explains, “Queenie and Burrs throw a debauched party in the lower east side for their rather unsavoury friends, supplying bathtub gin in a time when drinking was illegal. It soon turns into a dark, crazy and filthy party.”

“She is insecure, wishes she was a star, and only feels loved when she is made love to; she substitutes her disappointment in life with alcohol and sex. She has to face up to what life has given her and find happiness in the life she has.”

The Wild Party began life as a narrative poem by New York journalist and screenwriter, Joseph Moncure March.

LaChiusa’s musical version ran for just 68 performances on Broadway in 2000, but gained a cult following and after the writer heard Ruffelle perform a song from the show in one of her New York solo engagements, he offered her the UK rights.

“The music and lyrics are what I fell in love with 10 years ago when I first heard the original cd. It’s like a jazz opera! It is totally mind blowing but also some of the most challenging music I have ever had to learn.”

She got producer Paul Taylor-Mills involved, who invited rising star, Drew McOnie to direct the piece. After Andrew Lloyd Webber bought the St. James Theatre and put Taylor-Mills in charge, the trio realised they had found the perfect place for the party to start.

Ruffelle is full of praise for the celebrated choreographer and director, “He [McOnie] is a breath of fresh air in rehearsal. I have never worked with a director who bounds around the room all the time with so much energy and his creativity is endless. I am blessed to have this experience.”

Frances is joined by an all-star cast, which includes John Owen-Jones (Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera), Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (In the Heights, Murder Ballad) and Donna McKechnie, a fellow Tony Award winner who is best known for playing Cassie in Chorus Line.

“My jaw drops every time I see a new scene or song. They really are the cream of the West End. I am so lucky to be part of this group.”

With such huge competition to attract audiences in London, I asked Frances what she thinks The Wild Party offers to those who are looking for an evening out at the theatre.

“It is unlike anything on in London at the moment and judging from the excitement in rehearsal, you may just have a ridiculously fun night.”

The Wild Party will run at The Other Palace from 11th February to 1st April.