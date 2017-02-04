Boss Karl Robinson gives his take on meeting with Charlton Athletic fans

Karl Robinson revealed how he felt his meeting with fans on Thursday.

The Charlton manager had promised to meet with fans to try and understand their frustrations with the way the club has been run by owner Roland Duchatelet and chief executive Katrien Meire.

Robinson says he learned a lot during the evening in Greenwich.

“It wasn’t a case of me really saying much,” he explained.

“It was a case of me listening, understanding the dimensions of what has been before. Trying to get some sort of drive to take this football club collectively forward. There’s agendas everywhere obviously for different reasons. There’s a lot of passion, people have been with this club through difficult times, bringing the club back to The Valley, what people did to make this club great again. I wanted to listen to what they had to say.

“From that perspective, they said the things I expected them to say. I just want to make people proud and the players to make them proud as well. It was a night for me to listen and learn. I learned certain aspects of it.”

Robinson had spoken of the meeting in an interview with The Times newspaper but said this had been arranged long before his meeting with supporters was.

“The Times interview was pencilled in for five weeks – it had no relevance on the meeting the other day. I told them before the meeting started that I had an interview on the Wednesday with Henry Winter about what I’ve seen in the football club and how I want to take it forward. It was about the club and the momentum. Just telling people how I’ve been treated. I can’t talk about anybody else. I have massively fell for all this club stands for. I wouldn’t be doing my job to the best of my ability if I wasn’t trying to make us have one common goal – to make this club great again. That’s all I can do. Hopefully people can respect my honesty.”