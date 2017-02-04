“Frustrated and proud” – Charlton boss Robinson’s emotions after Fleetwood sucker punch

Karl Robinson expressed his disappointment as his Charlton side conceded late on in a 1-1 draw with Fleetwood Town.

Ricky Holmes had put the hosts a goal up during the first half but Amari’i Bell’s leveller four minutes into an additional 12 minutes at the end of the game earned a share of the spoils for Uwe Rosler’s side.

Nathan Byrne was shown a straight red card late on for a foul on David Ball as the Addicks unbeaten run stretched to six games.

“Frustrated and proud,” is how Robinson admitted he felt at the full time whistle.

“I don’t think we did a great deal in the last fifteen minutes to really put the nail in their coffin. I felt there was a fifteen-minute spell in the second half where we were very good and Tony Watt’s chance came from that. When you don’t take your chances in that middle section of the second half then the last fifteen minutes was going to be unpredictable.

“I thought the mentality of the players and the fans were unbelievable. The noise inside The Valley today. They stuck behind their team. It was difficult to take in that 95th minute. When you see it back, we’ve all got our men. It’s come off their shin, onto Crofty’s and dropped to them perfectly. That’s not a lack of organisation or appetite. Sometimes when you play the percentages they drop for you. I don’t remember Declan Rudd making a save in the second half. We looked comfortable against a team in phenomenal form.”

The Charlton manger was unhappy with the match officials, for a number of reasons, one of which was the large amount of added time as the second half drew to a close. Ten extra minutes were signalled after a lengthy injury delay and one of the linesman needing to be swapped with the fourth official.

“We ended up playing twelve extra minutes which was difficult. They put ten up and then added two during that. It’s weird how they added minutes on for them. Psychologically for my players to see then minutes going up when it was only four minutes to change the assistant referee and the other three minutes was where the referee waited for their player to be ready to make a sub. I’ve never seen that in my 300-odd games where a referee waits for a substitution to come on for an injury. I don’t know what he was thinking. He waited for a minute to let them make a sub. When we tried to do it, he played on. Then he added the time on. It doesn’t make any sense.

“I’ve not seen the sending off, I thought at the time it wasn’t. I’ve seen it from a different angle it looks probably a red. He’s turned his back and gone with a straight leg. I’ve seen equally as bad challenges on my players today that went unpunished.”

Jake Forster-Caskey provided the assist, his third in two games, for Holmes who himself notched on his first start since suffering injury in early November.

“Jake was one of the best players on the pitch,” explained Robinson.

“None of our subs today were tactical subs. Adam Chicksen was ill, Jake was a calf problem and Ricky Holmes couldn’t play any more than 75 minutes as it was his first game for two and a half months.

“In the games that I’ve been here, we’ve not played any teams below us. We’ve still got games in hand on sixth and we’re still six points behind. We’re building momentum, we’re getting fitter and stronger and we’re becoming unified. The fans and the players – there’s a connection. There’s a drive and a determination to make them proud. There’s an appetite to sing and drive this team over the line. We’ve clearly seen nobody’s going to help us.”