Crystal Palace boss: My players were paralysed by fear in Sunderland disaster

Palace manager Sam Allardyce said his players were paralysed by fear after conceding the first goal in this afternoon’s 4-0 debacle against Sunderland and must expect the fans to voice their disapproval.

“It was all about fear,” said Big Sam, after the 4-0 defeat. “When the first goal went in, the fear overtook them and they lost control.

“It’s apparent to me now that the players here are struggling and I’ve got to get rid of that fear, turn it into a positive and get them playing much, much better than they are now.”

There was an ugly atmosphere at Selhurst Park with Palace defender Damien Delaney gesturing towards fans after they barracked him in the first half, a pitch invader halted by stewards as the players returned after half-time and resounding boos and chants of “You’re not fit to wear the shirt” ringing around the ground.

“We have to overcome the fears we have playing here,” said Allardyce. “I don’t know why they’re there. It’s not down to the fans. The fans don’t put them under a huge amount of pressure compared to other clubs that I’ve managed. They want to get behind [the team] but we have to give them something to get behind.

“I apologise to [the fans] for coming here and seeing what they’ve seen in that first half. A fan will show his approval if a team is playing well in a match and he will show his disapproval if you’re not performing to the level that they expect you to perform. The Premier League, because it’s the best league in the world, they expect to see a lot more entertainment than they have seen all season. It’s been a whole-season problem; seven points up to now this season, it’s obviously their home form that’s been the biggest problem.”