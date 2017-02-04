Millwall front pair demanded to start – Lions boss Neil Harris

Millwall boss Neil Harris has revealed that Steve Morison and Lee Gregory both demanded to start in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Coventry City – even if the duo could do with a rest.

The Lions’ front pair grafted at the Ricoh Arena with Morison getting his 15th goal of the campaign.

Gregory was replaced in the closing stages by Fred Onyedinma.

“I think Steve might be the first person to say it wasn’t his best game in a Millwall shirt – but he’s effective,” said Harris.

“They both maybe needed a rest. There was an argument for leaving both out. But both were desperate to play – they said ‘don’t you dare leave me out today’. That’s their third game in six days.

“It was a battle – the key was the two penalty areas. My centre-halves were excellent and we were clinical at the other end.

“We are on a good run but there is no complacency. We have to earn every point at this level. We take nothing for granted.”

Jake Cooper headed Millwall into the lead. The on-loan Reading defender’s first since joining on loan last month.

“He should be on five already,” said Harris. “Him and Byron [Webster] should be scoring goals. Tony [Craig] as well. We get an amazing amount of balls into the box without hitting the net.

“It was probably our worst delivery we had on set-plays and we still managed to score.”

Ben Thompson was replaced by Jimmy Abdou at half-time.

“It is a tight hamstring,” said Harris. “We’re hoping it is precautionary and that there is no damage there.”