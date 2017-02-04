Coventry 0 Millwall 2 – Lions extend unbeaten run to 10 games as Morison moves up scoring charts

Millwall extended their unbeaten run to 10 games as Jake Cooper and Steve Morison secured a first away win since November 26.

The Lions have kept five clean sheets in their last six matches in all competitions.

Morison moved onto 82 goals for Millwall to go joint-10th in the club’s all-time scorers list.

The Lions took a while to settle on a poor playing surface but went in front on 33 minutes.

Lee Burge pushed Steve Morison’s shot for a corner and home fans – demanding that owner SISU sell up – hurled tennis balls onto the pitch to force a short delay.

Millwall took the lead from the resulting set-piece, Shaun Williams floating in a decent delivery for Cooper to force over the line from close range.

Lions keeper Jordan Archer had made a couple of routine saves but then produced a more testing one as he got a touch on Farrend Rawson’s header, the ball bouncing down into the turf before the stopper helped it over his crossbar.

Marcus Tudgay curled over the top on 41 minutes but it was Millwall who had carried greater threat in the closing stages of the first half. Aiden O’Brien’s cross was flicked goalward by Lee Gregory but was within Burge’s grasp.

The Lions appeared to make an enforced change at the start of the second half as Ben Thompson made way for Jimmy Abdou.

Nathan Clarke drove into the side-netting for City but they struggled to break down a no-nonsense Millwall backline.

The Lions strung together a nice passing move that ended with Lee Gregory volleying over from a tight angle.

Tony Craig headed a deep Williams corner over.

Millwall were in control of the contest but without the luxury of a two-goal cushion, at least until the 79th minute.

Burge saved substitute Fred Onyedinma’s shot and Morison was on hand to convert the rebound.