Crystal Palace 0 Sunderland 4 – shambolic first half display turns up relegation heat on Eagles

Four first-half goals kept Crystal Palace in the relegation zone after a humiliating defeat to Sunderland.

A brace from Jermain Defoe in first-half stoppage time capped a shambolic defensive performance for Palace following earlier goals from Lamine Kone and Didier Ndong.

Palace dropped to 19th and remain ahead of Sunderland only on goal difference. The Eagles have collected just seven points from 12 home games this season.

The Palace defence was repeatedly exposed, giving away cheap possession and fouls in dangerous areas.

Defoe breezed past the Palace defenders for both his goals. Adnan Januzaj slipped the 34-year-old down the left-hand side before he dispatched a brilliant strike past into the far corner. Two minutes later Defoe turned James Tomkins in the box and beat Wayne Hennessey at his front post.

Seb Larsson was lucky to stay on the pitch midway through the first half after bringing down Wilfried Zaha following an earlier booking with the game poised at 1-0.

Larsson set up the first goal after nine minutes with a lofted free-kick that Wayne Hennessey failed to handle following Kone’s initial header. The centre-back volleyed an instinctive finish into the far corner.

Palace should have been level when Tomkins headed wide from four yards with the goal at his mercy from Damien Delaney’s floated cross.

The Eagles paid for that missed opportunity, finding themselves 2-0 down after Delaney’s poor header was intercepted by Ndong. The midfielder was given space by a static Palace defence and duly obliged with a clean strike past Hennessey.

The Eagles struggled to get behind a compact Sunderland defence with Zaha, home debutant Patrick van Aanholt and substitute Andros Townsend unable to utilise their pace.

Puncheon went closest in the second half when his drilled effort was cleared off the line by Jason Denayer.

Sunderland sat back throughout, content to allow Palace possession and hit on the break with Defoe and Januzaj’s pace a constant threat.

Benteke’s wide effort from four yards in stoppage time completed a miserable afternoon for Palace.