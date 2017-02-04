Charlton 1 Fleetwood 1 – Addicks six points adrift of play-offs after late equaliser

Fleetwood Town’s Amari’i Bell notched a late leveller to deny Charlton three points in a testing encounter at The Valley.

Ricky Holmes had the put the Addicks, who are now six games unbeaten, ahead midway through the first half.

But Bell’s late goal meant that the visitors themselves remain undefeated since mid November in the league and the Addicks, who ended the game with 10 men after Nathan Byrne was shown a late red card, were unable to make up any ground on the play-off places.

The Cod Army’s Devante Cole had the first real opportunity in an evenly contested opening spell, bursting through the Addicks’ back line and forcing Declan Rudd to save an angled effort with his legs.

Joe Aribo sliced an effort wide from distance, before Rudd backtracked well to tip a Cian Bolger header over the bar as the Fleetwood defender attacked a corner.

It was from a corner down the other end that the Addicks took the lead. The set-piece was taken by Jake Forster-Caskey, but was only half cleared. Ezri Konsa guided the ball back out to the winger, who cut inside before squaring to Holmes who tapped home his fourth goal of the season on his first start since returning from an injury suffered in early November.

Charlton started the second period on the front foot but were unable to create clearcut chances. They were afforded a big let off just beyond the hour mark. Adam Chicksen’s loose ball was intercepted by Cole who bore down on goal, with Rudd out to smother before the host’s defence could eventually hack clear.

Substitute David Ball twice came close, with Patrick Bauer blocking one effort and another being touched just over by the Fleetwood striker, as Uwe Rosler’s men looked to try and find a way back into the contest in its final quarter.

A huge chance to kill the game off was squandered after a deep free-kick fell at the feet of Tony Watt eight yards out, but the Scot skied his volley over the bar. Moments later, Ball once again came close to levelling for the visitors, sending a dipping volley just wide as the Addicks couldn’t clear a corner.

Fleetwood found their equaliser well into 10 minutes of added time. The Addicks failed to deal with a corner, leaving Bell to slam home from the edge of the six yard box.

Nathan Byrne was shown a seemingly harsh straight red card late on for illegally ending a counter attack from the visitors, before Ball curled onto the post from 25 yards as the visitors nearly stole all three points. The game ended in a frustrating draw for Karl Robinson’s men, who remain six points adrift of the play-off places