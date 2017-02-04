Crystal Palace v Sunderland team line-ups: Eagles unchanged as Sakho added to the bench

Sam Allardyce enjoys the luxury of naming an unchanged Crystal Palace side for this afternoon’s six-pointer against Sunderland at Selhurst Park.

The starting line-up that delivered the Eagles chief his first Premier League win – 2-0 at Bournemouth on Tuesday night – will start again with only one change on the bench, where new signing Mamadou Sakho takes the place of Fraizer Campbell.

Allardyce is again without recent arrival Jeffrey Schlupp because of the hamstring injury he suffered against Manchester City in last week’s FA Cup tie.

There is no place in the squad for Luka Milivojevic, this week’s £11 million signing from Olympiakos.

Palace have Pape Souare, Connor Wickham and Jonathan Benteke out with long-term injuries.

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Ward, Tomkins, Dann, Delaney, van Aanholt, Zaha, Cabaye, McArthur, Puncheon, Benteke. Subs: Speroni, Flamini, Remy, Sakho, Townsend, Ledley, Fryers.