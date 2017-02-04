Saturday, February 4, 2017
Crystal Palace v Sunderland team line-ups: Eagles unchanged as Sakho added to...

Crystal Palace v Sunderland team line-ups: Eagles unchanged as Sakho added to the bench

By Anthony Scales -
0
194
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce (left) with assistant Sammy Lee before the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Anthony Scales

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Crystal Palace v Sunderland team line-ups: Eagles unchanged as Sakho added to...