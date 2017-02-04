Charlton v Fleetwood team line-ups: One change for Addicks as Ricky Holmes replaces suspended Page

Boss Karl Robinson makes just the one change to his Charlton side as they prepare to face fourth placed Fleetwood Town at The Valley this afternoon.

Lewis Page serves a one game suspension after being shown a red card early on during last week’s 2-1 win at Bolton Wanderers.

Taking Page’s place in the line-up, winger Ricky Holmes makes his first start since suffering a foot injury in the FA Cup tie with Scunthorpe in November.

Adam Chicksen will move into the left back berth vacated by Page, with the defence otherwise unchanged. This means Ezri Konsa will continue partnering Patrick Bauer at centre back, with Jorge Teixeira starting on the bench after serving his ban for his sending off against Millwall.

Jordan Botaka has returned in time from his African Cup of Nations campaign with DR Congo to make the bench.

The Cod Army, managed by Uwe Rosler, arrive in South London unbeaten in the league since mid-November. The two sides shared a 2-2 draw at Highbury earlier in this campaign, with Russell Slade still in charge of The Addicks at the time.

Charlton Athletic: Rudd, Chicksen, Bauer, Konsa, Solly, Crofts, Holmes, Forster-Caskey, Aribo, Byrne, Watt. Subs: Phillips, Jackson, Mavididi, Teixeira, Dasilva, Botaka, Novak.

Fleetwood Town: Cairns, McLaughlin, Bell, Eastham, Burns, Grant, Bolger, Dempsey, Davies, Schwabl, Cole. Subs: Neal, Brannagan, Ball, Davis, Gendon, Hunter, Maguire.