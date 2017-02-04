Coventry v Millwall team line-ups: Mahlon Romeo starts with Shaun Cummings dropped to bench

Millwall boss Neil Harris has made two changes for today’s game at Coventry City.

Mahlon Romeo – an unused substitute in the last six matches – starts at right-back with Shaun Cummings dropping to the bench.

And Shane Ferguson is switched out of the starting line-up in favour of Aiden O’Brien.

Millwall: Archer, Romeo, Cooper, Webster, Craig, Wallace, Thompson, Williams, O’Brien, Morison, Gregory. Subs: King, Cummings, Martin, Ferguson, Abdou, Worrall, Onyedinma.

Coventry: Burge, Rose, Clarke, Reilly, Beavon, Rawson, Tudgay, Foley, Haynes, Thomas, Reid. Subs: Charles-Cook, Turnbull, Bigirimana, Lameiras, Jones, Gadzhev, Kelly-Evans.