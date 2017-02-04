Saturday, February 4, 2017
Chelsea 1 Arsenal 0 – half-time at Stamford Bridge

By Paul Lagan -
Marcos Alonso gave the Blues a first half lead against title rivals Arsenal in the early kick-off match at Stamford Bridge.
The left wing-back ably supported Diego Costa on 13 minutes and was on hand after Costa’s bullet header crashed off Peter Cech crossbar.
Up popped Alonso to out-jump Hector Bellerin and power home a header of his own from close range.
Arsenal’s best chance came from the head of substitute Gabriel, but Thibaut Courtois was on hand to punch the goal-bound effort clear.

Mesul Ozil forced Courtois into a smart, save deep into added time.

Chelsea 1 Arsenal 0 – half-time at Stamford Bridge