Chelsea 1 Arsenal 0 – half-time at Stamford Bridge

Marcos Alonso gave the Blues a first half lead against title rivals Arsenal in the early kick-off match at Stamford Bridge.

The left wing-back ably supported Diego Costa on 13 minutes and was on hand after Costa’s bullet header crashed off Peter Cech crossbar.

Up popped Alonso to out-jump Hector Bellerin and power home a header of his own from close range.

Arsenal’s best chance came from the head of substitute Gabriel, but Thibaut Courtois was on hand to punch the goal-bound effort clear.

Mesul Ozil forced Courtois into a smart, save deep into added time.