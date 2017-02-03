Preview of Edinburgh shows up for awards to be staged in Greenwich

Mercury Column by James Haddrell the artistic and executive director of Greenwich Theatre

This week we are preparing for a very important awards ceremony. Every year we support a range of companies in taking their work to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and every year I watch around 100 shows in Edinburgh, in search of the best companies to bring back to Greenwich. However, last year we extended our support for companies aspiring to take work to Edinburgh by partnering with the Olivier Award nominated company Les Enfants Terribles and the acclaimed festival venue The Pleasance to grant two companies a unique award – a cash injection of £1000 towards the costs to taking a show to Scotland, a guaranteed performance slot at The Pleasance, and a year of professional mentoring to support their company development.

For a new theatre company, performing your work at the world’s largest arts festival can transform your fortunes. It is highly competitive, it has become far more expensive than it should be and it is arguably over saturated with theatre, but despite all that a run in Edinburgh means your work can be seen by press, industry colleagues, producers and venue programmers. Over the past five years I have brought over 20 shows to Greenwich from Edinburgh, and many of those bookings have led to return visits and long relationships with the companies involved – and that is the same for theatres across the country. The festival is the world’s biggest theatrical shop window, and if the right people see your show it can launch your career.

I discovered this week’s Greenwich Theatre studio show in Edinburgh – Fledgling Theatre’s They Built It. No One Came. Inspired by a true story originally published in the New York Times the show tells the story of Tobias and Alexander who came together to form a spiritualist commune based on their shared visions of a peaceful and harmonious community… and the title says it all. The show is surreal, incredibly funny, reminiscent of Monty Python at their best, and I would not have had the chance to programme it had I not stumbled across it in Edinburgh last year. The same applies to Wojtek: The Happy Warrior, the tale of a Syrian dancing bear adopted by the 22nd artillery supply company of the Polish army during the Second World War. In 2015 the show, by Quarter Too Ensemble, was playing at the Edinburgh Fringe, and now in 2017 it is set to open the Greenwich Children’s Theatre Festival in April.

There are ten companies in the running for just two awards this year, but Greenwich audiences have a unique opportunity to see all ten companies in action in one evening. On Monday 6 February we will host a public event at which the ten companies will all present a sneak preview of the show they are hoping to take to Edinburgh. Then the two winning companies will be announced, selected on the night by a panel of judges from Les Enfants Terribles and Greenwich Theatre.

The short list includes everything from puppetry and opera to comedy and robotics, but most importantly a host of new stories and new ideas. For anyone interested in seeking out some of the theatre stars of the future, there could not be a better opportunity than these ten bite-sized snippets of new theatre.

For the full line-up or to book tickets for the awards showcase, visit www.greenwichtheatre.org.uk.

