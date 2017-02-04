BIG INTERVIEW: London app designer changes the way we date

Dating apps have transformed the way that Londoners find love, helping millions of new relationships to blossom.

But they have also become a hotbed for fraud, with hundreds of thousands of people falling victim to ‘fake’ users on a daily basis.

Matt Verity aims to toughen up the security in our online lives and revolutionise the way we interact with potential partners.

As co-founder of TrueView, a pioneering new dating app devised and created here in London, he hopes to provide a safer environment for the 4,000 people who became victims of online dating fraud in the UK last year.

“The recent news of a new record in online dating fraud is shocking to read, but at the same time not all that surprising,” Matt admits.

“Sadly, most online dating websites and apps have virtually no security controls – anyone can set up a fake profile with not much effort.”

Dishonesty in relationships has been around much longer than the lifespan of Tinder, the most popular app in the online dating world.

But with the ease of access and lack of security systems in place, online dating has become a breeding ground for lies, scams – and a whole new type of sex offender.

Not only are ‘catfish’ fraudsters hiding behind fake virtual personas to trick information out of users, genuine loveseekers are deceiving potential partners about their age, appearance – and even their relationship status.

Matt’s brainwave is built on changing our so-called ‘swipe culture’ for the better by rebuilding the app with tighter security settings.

His design taps into the same technology used by EasyJet and AirBnB to fish out fraudsters.

He adds: “We believe that meeting someone online for a potential date should be just as secure as renting your home out to someone you have never met.”

On Matt’s app, users can decide the level of security they want – but they are ranked according to how many ‘trust points’ they have accumulated by sharing information and picking up positive ratings from others.

It filters out those with a very low ‘trust score’ to block them from interacting with genuine users.

With one in three new relationships now starting out as an online match, Matt’s hi-tech solution could shed a whole new light on the way we date in 2017.

But aren’t these advanced measures a little heavy-handed for an app that is meant to be about fun, flirting and ultimately finding love?

Not so for users, who have reported a huge 450 per cent increase in online dating crime over the last five years alone.

Beyond the more serious incidents, Matt says, embellishing the truth and doctoring photographs in order to fool your heartthrob is all too easy at the moment.

“TrueView have been in online dating for the last four years and we have stood by our mission to increase awareness and improve the overall security levels of online dating. We feel the new app delivers on this, and more,” he explains.

“Online dating app users are tired of interacting with people who are at best not serious about dating and at worst lying about themselves.

“For the first time, here is a dating app that truly addresses the issue and takes security to another level, as it should be.”