London’s premier football clubs top table for house price rises

Chelsea might be top of the Premier League table but it is their fierce rivals West Ham United who are winning the property league, according to new figures.

Prices around the London Stadium, where the Hammers play, have risen by a staggering 627 per cent over the past 20 years, with the average home now costing £352,798.

West Ham are followed by Crystal Palace (592 per cent), Tottenham Hotspur (575.2 per cent) and Arsenal (574.5 per cent) in terms of house price rises over the past 20 years.

Chelsea, who play at Stamford Bridge, find themselves fifth with a 20-year increase of 476 per cent.

While they might not have the fastest rising prices, Antonio Conte’s team comfortably play in the most expensive area in the Premier League. The average home now costs £1,124,256.

Propping up the table is Burnley, where a typical home costs £98,494 – and increase of 164 per cent.

Sunderland, who are bottom of the Premier League, find themselves second from bottom in the property league with a price rise of 193 per cent.

The Premier League’s most successful side, Manchester United, are eighth with an average price rise of 305 per cent, while English football’s most decorated club, Liverpool, languish in 15th on 218 per cent.

The figures were released yesterday (Fri) by the Sports, Media and Entertainment Services division of Savills.

Ian Camplin, from Savills, said: “Since its formation in 1992, The Premier League has seen some of the world’s most talented footballers compete for their club to win the title. Yet of the 47 clubs that have competed over the years, only six have triumphed.

“While Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City have championed in the league, with the exception of Chelsea and Arsenal it’s the neighbourhoods of others that have been top performers in terms of local house price growth.

“London-based clubs West Ham, Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Chelsea have taken the top five spots. Burnley has recorded the lowest price growth.”