Top marks for ‘shoeless’ classrooms at London primary school

A London primary school has launched a landmark initiative to boost learning – by making pupils take their shoes off before class.

Experts believe the revolutionary technique improves behaviour and even reduces bullying.

Now, students at West Thornton Primary School in south London have started holding “shoeless” classes, where they go barefooted.

The enthusiastic pupils carried out their own research into the benefits of wearing no shoes in school as well and presented it to their teachers.

Headteacher Di Pumphrey said the school had seen vast improvements since pupils first suggested they would like to take their shoes off in lessons four years ago.

The youngsters wanted to help protect new open plan classrooms, she said.

They had also heard about research carried out by Bournemouth University about the benefits of shoeless classrooms.

The research, by Professor Stephen Heppell, who studied lessons in 25 countries over 10 years, listed a range of benefits including better behaviour, noise reduction and even a decrease in bullying.

Mrs Pumphrey said: “We built new classrooms and they were really proud of them and wanted to make sure they looked after them.

“They read up about the research and presented it to us to show us how being shoeless works.

“Talk to any one of our children and they will all say they feel more relaxed, more comfortable and more focused on their learning.

“One child said, ‘when I take my shoes off to learn I’m still and focused whereas when I have my shoes on it’s like I’m going somewhere’.

“I think it really does help concentration, focus and noise levels.”

The shoeless idea, which is optional for students, is implemented alongside the “open learning zones” in the school – large, carpeted classrooms with up to 90 students from a year group in at a time.

Teachers at the school, which is rated as “outstanding” by Ofsted, educate pupils in small groups in the space, rather than with them at tables facing the front of classrooms.

There are comfortable chairs and children can sit on the floor to work if they wish.

The Synaptic Trust academy met Key Stage 2 averages for its SATs last year. However, Mrs Pumphrey said the children were learning “life skills” too.

She said: “They are learning a lot, over and above just reading, writing and maths.

“They are learning a lot of skills that are setting them up for life really.

“The schools who work like this all over the world report the same benefits and nobody can say exactly why.

“Learning can happen in any space. You don’t need 30 tables and chairs all facing the front for learning to happen and being shoeless is just one part of that.

“It’s not a magic spell that will solve all the problems but it just helps children feel comfortable and ready for learning in these spaces.

“They are very much in control of their learning and take responsibility for their own learning.”