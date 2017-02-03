Al Murray’s Pub Landlord back behind the bar after Brexit triumph

We live in troubling times. Europe. The NHS. The gathering storm of fortnightly bin collections. Where will it all end?

It’s once again up to the Pub Landlord to guide us through this strange and unsettling new world – with a pint for the gentleman and a glass of white wine for the lady.

But Murray’s ale-guzzling character is an outcast no more. Gone are the days when the pint-pulling barman’s common-sense rhetoric and ‘it ain’t like it used to be’ mantra were quibblings drawn from political antiquity.

No, as of June 23, the Pub Landlord is Joe Public. The popular majority. And his beery ‘Little Englander’ remarks are now the language of government policy.

Brexit is surely the dream ticket for Murray, who brings his most famous creation back to London next week in Let’s Go Backwards Together.

Calling time on Europe is the Pub Landlord’s moment of triumph, a chance to whip out the bunting and drape the bar in Union Jacks while his regulars join him in a chorus of Rule Britannia.

It’s the crowning glory on a lifetime of sticking it up the political correctness brigade and asking, what ever happened to this country?

But while the Pub Landlord is breathing in the sweet air of freedom, Murray himself will be spitting feathers.

An inveterate remainer who engineered the landlord character to poke fun at the UKIPs of the world, the 48-year-old has had to stand and watch while his alter ego came full circle, like Frankenstein’s monster, to boot him up the backside.

It was a political ideology he attempted to mock in the real world back in 2015 when he ran as the Pub Landlord in the general election, standing against Nigel Farage for the seat of South Thanet. He picked up 318 votes as the Free the United Kingdom Party (FUKP) candidate.

But back in real life, Murray says the surprise turnaround in events, followed up with Donald Trump’s ascendancy in the United States, has caught many of his contemporaries off guard.

“There’s been a year of it for a lot of comedy writers and comedians I know where basically reality has been outflanking everyone,” he explained in a recent interview.

“You come up with something funny and then the reality is even more ridiculous.”

It poses a new challenge for Murray then, to reimagine the Pub Landlord not as a relic of a bygone era but as a man very much of the people.

The bloke behind the bar is now the norm. The man who will answer the call of destiny, even though it’s an unlisted number. Who will call time on tyranny, even though he isn’t quite sure what it means. Who isn’t afraid to say no to women who order anything other than a glass of white wine or a fruit-based drink.

Here the Pub Landlord, our bar-based braveheart, embarks on a common-sense campaign to ‘re-great’ Britain in the Brexit age.

Al Murray: The Pub Landlord performs Let’s Go Backwards Together at Richmond Theatre on February 12.