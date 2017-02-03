South London hip-hop prodigy Loyle Carner impresses on debut album

Loyle Carner was only just past the legal drinking age when he became the man of the family home.

His stepfather Nik – a role model and hero to Loyle in place of his estranged biological dad – passed away in tragic circumstances after suffering an epilepsy-related seizure.

It left a void at home – and though he was pursuing a career on the stage at the time, partway through an acting course at The Drama Centre in King’s Cross, Loyle dropped out to take care of his mother Jean and younger brother Ryan.

“My mum wasn’t putting any pressure on me to quit but I felt the pressure to have to provide for my family and step into my Dad’s massive shoes,” he confessed in a recent interview.

“I was like, ‘let me try this music thing for a bit and if it doesn’t work I’ll get a job’. It was a leap of faith.”

Less than three years later, it seems the leap is already paying dividends for Loyle, whose rap pseudonym is a rearrangement of his double-barrelled birth name Ben Coyle-Larner.

The moniker – like many of Loyle’s lyrics – was in part inspired by his childhood experiences growing up with attention deficit disorder and dyslexia.

He’d often mispronounce his tongue-twister surname in school while struggling to find the words for his 100mph-mind.

But with his stylish brand of hip-hop and thoughtful lyrical reflections, it’s clear that Loyle has finally found his voice.

His debut album, Yesterday’s Gone, hit the shelves last month. A deeply personal account of his young manhood, the record candidly reveals the pain of Loyle’s family trauma as well as his personal redemption through music.

“There’s nothing to believe in, believe me,” Loyle raps on the gospel-soaked opener Isle of Arran, which fires straight into the 22-year-old’s backstory.

It’s followed up with touching ballads Mrs C and Florence alongside the spunky firebrands No CD and Ain’t Nothing Changed.

Retaining an original voice throughout, Loyle stumbles upon an understated new path for UK hip-hop – ploughing a furrow of his own, distinct from the grime scene that dominates at present.

The album’s introspective poignancy is beautifully spotlighted on its emotional pinnacle, Sun of Jean, which features Loyle’s mother reading a poem comprising memories of her son’s childhood.

“He was a scribble of a boy, all hair and mischief. A two-foot tale of trouble,” she recalls to a tear-jerk piano tinkle.

“He turned the world upside down and we’re richer for it. He was and is a complete joy. The world is his, that scribble of a boy.”

Loyle was raised in West Norwood and still resides in south London today – with his mother and brother, of course, in Croydon.

While his music career begins to take off – he was nominated on last year’s BBC Sound of 2016 list, performed alongside his hop-hop hero Nas and is finally “getting waves” on mainstream radio – family life remains at the core.

Even though he’s a Liverpool fan, Loyle always wears a Manchester United shirt on stage, emblazoned with the name of Eric Cantona, in memory of Nik.

The closing track on Yesterday’s Gone is in fact an acoustic demo recorded with his stepfather before he died.

“Look up and you’ll see the sunshine, so high above,” he sings. “Goodbye to darkness and welcome back to love. Every yesterday it was a nightmare for someone. The days they count are coming and the best ones have begun.”

