Police hunt suspect in hate crime graffiti attack on Polish centre

Police have released CCTV images of a suspect they want to speak to in connection with the graffiti attack at the Polish Social and Cultural Association building in Hammersmith last summer.

Officers are trying to identify a man in an orange hi-vis jacket who was caught on camera spraying offensive messages on the door of the community centre in King Street.

He is then seen mounting his bike and cycling off towards Hammersmith Broadway.

The shocking attack happened last June amid a wave of hate crime incidents following the EU referendum.

It prompted town hall bosses to organise a ‘unity day’ rally that attracted support from thousands of local people.

Police are now urging anyone with information to help them identify the graffiti suspect.

Detective Constable Robert Rodak, from Hammersmith and Fulham’s community safety unit, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and I am now appealing for the public’s help in identifying this man.

“We take incidents of hate crime very seriously so I am keen to hear from anyone who may think they recognise him.

“Anyone who contacts us will have their information dealt with in the strictest of confidence.”

The incident is thought to have occurred at around 5.30am on Sunday June 26 last year.

The suspect is seen wearing an orange hi-vis jacket and a grey hooded top.

Police have made no arrests in the investigation so far.

Anyone with information is urged to contact DC Rodak on 020 246 2605 or 101.