Dulwich Hamlet missing key attacking men for FA Trophy tie

Dulwich Hamlet have depleted attacking options for Saturday’s FA Trophy tie at Braintree Town.

Loan striker Dipo Akinyemi and Rhys Murrell-Williamson are cup-tied after featuring for other clubs in an earlier round.

And frontman Dumebi Dumaka is a major fitness doubt as the South Londoners look to upset the Vanarama National outfit.

“It seems to be a recurring injury in the last six weeks with a thigh strain – it’s the third time he has pulled out with it,” said Rose.

“We’re playing against a team which were really strong last year. This season they are doing okay – they have good players and there will be an expectancy they are going to win. For us there is nothing to lose.

“I’d say they are one of the more physical teams but they are not too dissimilar to a lot of ones that we fact, just with a bit more quality than what we face week in and week out.”

Hamlet are out of the Ryman Premier Division promotion places, with the majority of their play-off rivals eating up some of the matches they had in hand.

“We haven’t done quite as well as we’d have liked when we have come back from the trophy – we’d have hoped to have closed the gap even further,” explained Rose. “We were the better team against Leiston on Saturday and didn’t come away with three points.

“If we had taken points in matches where our performances merited it then we’d be a lot closer to the top end. We know now we’ve got 16 games left – that’s quite a lot to make things go well or negatively.

“I’d say between 77 to 80 points will get you in the play-offs. This season could be slightly different because of the amount of teams around it.

“We usually aim for 95 to 100 because we want to go for the title. We can’t amass that now.”

Kadell Daniel and Alfred Mugabo have been released from their Dulwich contracts and will stay at Leatherhead and Canvey Island respectively.