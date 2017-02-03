Ben Thompson: Millwall contract talks were so quick to be sorted

Ben Thompson has admitted that talks over a new Millwall contract were easy to conclude.

The 21-year-old academy product penned a deal until the summer of 2020. We exclusively revealed on Tuesday that Thompson was poised to commit to his boyhood club.

Thompson’s old contract was due to expire at the end of June but the Lions had a 12-month option.

Instead they negotiated a longer arrangement.

“I’m delighted,” said Thompson. “It’s been going on for a few weeks, my agent has been talking to the club and then the club has been coming back to us. I’m just glad it is out of the way and I can concentrate on my football again.

“All I wanted was to stay at Millwall.

“I wanted a long contract, some stability. To be at the club as long as I can. The club see me as a future player in whatever league we’re in.

“Normally with contracts there will be negotiations for months and months. But for me it was an easy choice. Everything got sorted pretty quickly.”

Thompson has kicked on in the past two League One campaigns under the guidance of Neil Harris.

He featured 36 times in 2015-16 on his way to winning the club’s young player of the year award. He is only two shy of that total with three months of the campaign still to go.

“It’s been unbelievable working with the manager – he was my idol,” said Thompson. “I watched him as a kid. It’s been the best experience ever.

“I’m learning from the best – Steve [Morison] and all the other players. David Livermore and Scott Fitzgerald, they’ve all been a massive help along the way. I wouldn’t be here without them.”

Harris handed Thompson his league debut on August 15 2015.

He said: “Brilliant, he’s earned it. His performances have been outstanding. He has grown from being a Millwall fan to a regular in the Millwall side and one of the first names on the teamsheet.

“The club wanted to offer a new contract and I was fully supportive. He has really driven us forward and progressed as a young man and a player. There is still more to come from him. He wants to learn and is a joy to work with. He’ll be a big part of the club moving forward.”

Thompson attempted to drive Millwall on in Tuesday’s stalemate with Walsall.

But the Saddlers defended in numbers.

“Walsall came and sat in,” he said. “They knew we were a threat up front and they played very defensively. They were hard to break down. We just didn’t have that final end product.

“Other than that we didn’t play too badly. Watching it may have been a bit boring, we just didn’t put the ball in the back of the net.

“They crammed the middle of the park and sat back in their shape. Teams will do that, we’re going to experience it through the season. Teams are going to come to The Den and know our threats, how good we are up top. We’ve got to deal with that and hopefully get points on the board.

“Saturday’s match is most important for us – the next one always is. We’ve got to go there and get three points, that’s the aim.”