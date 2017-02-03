Millwall fume that Renewal land grab has still not been scrapped

Millwall’s board have expressed their concern that a bid to seize three pieces of land around its ground has still not been formally scrapped a week after town hall chiefs claimed it had.

Their anxiety has risen after councillors were told three days ago that Lewisham council was consulting a QC about how to salvage the process.

Backbench councillors on the borough’s scrutiny business panel were stunned to hear staff were still working on the scheme, even though their bosses have said it will be the subject of an independent external review – and that it had been scrapped.

Labour members of Lewisham’s ruling cabinet issued a statement last Wednesday saying: “The council is not now proceeding with any compulsory purchase order on New Bermondsey.

“Any decision that the council may take in the future will be a wholly new decision.”

A spokesperson for Lewisham Council said the following day – even though the decision to scrap cannot be formally ratified until a cabinet meeting next Wednesday: “The council is not now proceeding with any compulsory purchase order (CPO) in relation to the land at New Bermondsey. Once the review is complete, any fresh decision will be made by the Cabinet in due course and will be subject to the normal overview and scrutiny process of call in.”

But the club and councillors have now been left wary of an attempt to carry on with the scheme – to seize the land and hand it over to developers Renewal – before the review is complete.

A statement from The Den said: “Millwall Football Club is deeply concerned that the council has yet to clarify formally what its position is on the CPO process. At its meeting on 31 January, the overview and scrutiny business panel discussed the fact that the CPO appears to be merely postponed, not cancelled, and that it remains the mayor and cabinet’s intention to bring back a fresh CPO plan in due course.

“We also have grave concerns that the investigation that the council says it will undertake into the funding of the Surrey Canal Sports Foundation (SCSF) and related matters will not be adequately independent nor transparent. It needs to look at the full background to the New Bermondsey scheme, the role of the council along with its close ties with Renewal and finally the misleading information that has been put in the public domain about Energize, the proposed new sports centre.

“We welcome the decisions made by the overview and scrutiny business panel and we fully support the manner in which they are approaching these issues. We too believe it is critical for the officers of Lewisham council to outline their formal position on the CPO in relation to New Bermondsey as soon as possible. We agree that the full council should have to approve the status, terms of reference and scope of an investigation.”

Lions chief executive Steve Kavanagh said, “To date we have seen little evidence that the council genuinely wishes the club to be at the heart of the proposed development and at the core of the new community. We have been subjected to dismissive and hostile attitudes by the mayor and cabinet and many of its officers throughout the process which has created a toxic environment that has not benefited any party involved. It is now the Council’s responsibility to restore the club’s faith and trust in its council and to create a situation that recognises the positive aspects the club and its community can bring to this regeneration.”

“We welcome the council’s announcement that the CPO cannot be implemented; however, it seems that the door has been left wide open and the council is minded to look at a fresh CPO decision. We believe that the CPO should be formally cancelled rather than left up in the air, thereby potentially leaving the Club, the Millwall Community Trust, local businesses and residents in limbo.

“Millwall Football Club has always supported the regeneration of this area and has offered to play its part. We have made it clear on numerous occasions that we are ready to participate in a scheme which will appropriately benefit the borough and the community at large. With the Football Club at the heart of the community, as the driving force behind the regeneration, we believe this can bring substantial benefits for everyone in a timely and efficient manner.”

Lewisham’s development director Janet Senior admitted in December that the council had never used CPO powers in this way on behalf of a property developer before. “We are learning on this one,” she said.

Millwall chairman John Berylson said: “Millwall Football Club is not interested in being a guinea pig within this deeply flawed process.”