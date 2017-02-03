Charlton fans to stage protests in Belgium on March 4

Charlton fans have revealed a fresh plan to stage a mass protest against owner Roland Duchatelet in his home town on March 4.

A statement released on Thursday claimed the demonstration in Sint-Truiden, Belgium would be “the largest yet”.

A protest fund which has raised over £50,000 will be dipped into to bring down the cost of travel for supporters.

A spokesperson for Coalition Against Roland Duchatelet (CARD) said: “The next stage of our campaign will be squarely focused on Duchatelet in Belgium. It’s clear that previous protests in his home town have got to him and that stepping up action there has to be a key part of persuading him to sell the club as a matter of urgency.

“The protest will be lawful and responsible, but we have every intention of embarrassing Duchatelet in his own country and we hope as many Charlton fans of all ages as are able will take part.

“We have chosen this date for many reasons, one of which is that we know Charlton’s away allocation at Northampton Town that day is very likely to sell out regardless. There can therefore be no sensible claim that the protest is affecting the level of support for the team.

“We are also mindful that Charlton fans want to see manager Karl Robinson given every chance to steer the team towards the League One play-offs if that remains a possibility, and there can be no serious suggestion that protests taking place in Belgium affect that negatively.

“Further details of the protest’s planned itinerary will be disclosed in due course.”

The latest protest sees a number of groups join together – CARD, Charlton Athletic Supporters’ Trust, Belgium 20 and Women Against the Regime – to spearhead the operation.

Supporters have made other trips to Sint-Truiden. A London cab covered in anti-regime messages visited locations which linked to Duchatelet’s sporting, business and political interests in November.

Charlton Athletic were contacted but chose not to comment.