We talk to the stars of Gary Barlow and Tim Firth’s new musical, The Girls

Gary Barlow’s first West End musical, The Girls opens next week, but whom has the master songwriter trusted to take on the pivotal leading roles?

Well, the answer is, two of the most highly acclaimed musical theatre performers of their generation in the shape of Claire Moore and Joanna Riding, writes Nicky Sweetland.

Based on the real life story of The Calendar Girls, the new musical has been in development for five years and follows a group of Yorkshire women, who after tragedy strikes take the decision to raise money for charity by posing nude for a WI calendar.

The story of the women is well known to British audiences after the smash hit film, which starred Helen Mirren and Julie Walters and the subsequent stage adaptation, but writer, Tim Firth always thought the beloved fable could make a great musical and after getting his childhood friend and Take That star Gary Barlow involved, the project will come to fruition at the Phoenix Theatre in London’s dazzling West End later this month.

Leading ladies Joanna Riding and Claire Moore have been there from the beginning, contributing from the first workshop, to the first performance in a village hall in Yorkshire and now bringing the show to London audiences.

Joanna tells me, “This has been very different; to be involved right from the workshops and to see Tim and Gary craft it into something very different. Watching them sculpt and change this has been a real privilege.”

The pair is well known to musical theatre fans, with a list of credits including some the biggest and best-loved shows to have graced the stage over the last twenty years.

Claire Moore is perhaps best known for playing Ellen in the original production of Miss Saigon and Christine in The Phantom of the Opera, while Joanna Riding is a double Olivier Award winner and has played Julie Jordon in the National Theatre’s critically acclaimed production of Carousel, was in the original cast of The Witches of Eastwick and more recently portrayed Valerie Hobson in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Stephen Ward.

The stage stalwarts are extremely humble about their prominences, a quality, which fits perfectly with the roles are they portraying in The Girls.

Riding plays Annie, based on Angela Knowles, whose husband John was tragically diagnosed with leukemia, while Moore plays Chris, based on Trish Stewart, the driving force behind the idea to make the original calendar.

A feast of West End favourites including Michelle Dotrice, Debbie Chazen, Claire Machin and James Gaddas joins them and real Calendar Girls have been involved in the process from the start, offering all of the actors support.

Claire said: “In every workshop, even the first workshop, our producer, David Pugh introduced us to the ladies; they came down so we got to know them really well.

“Hearing their story from their mouths really made us feel like we were on to something special. We’ve all heard of the calendar; we all know roughly what it’s about and I think it’s such a human tale.

“It’s not just a Northern tale; everyone has experienced loss at some time, everybody has those moments. Tim has portrayed it so beautifully with Gary’s music as well and the ladies believe this is the truest portrayal of their relationship. It’s a real privilege, it really is.”

Joanna adds, “I was invited round to Angela’s house and I picked her brains about the real John and about her family and she was so generous with that.”

The new musical adaptation of the show has the community at its heart and we are given more time to get to know the families and friends of the ladies involved in the infamous photo shoot.

“I think there has been a sort of alchemy between Tim and Gary.” Joanna said, “There’s such an honesty to the way the lyrics have been written. It’s how real people talk about their grief. Up in the North you have a tragedy, you have a cup of tea and sit down and talk about the details, not with great platitudes or sweeping statements. It’s how real people talk and I think it’s so devastatingly moving because of that, because its honest and true and people relate to that.”

To date, The Calendar Girls have raised nearly 5 million pounds for the Bloodwise charity, with much of the money going to research cures and treatments.

When The Girls was first performed last year, the cast went out after each performance and collected over £75,000 from audience donations. The musical will continue to raise money for the cause, with a percentage of the profits going straight to the charity.

Claire commented, “This is more than just a show for us who are involved. When we performed the show in Leeds and Manchester we went out with buckets after every performance and everyone had a story to tell and that’s why we raised so much money.”

The Girls opens at the Phoenix Theatre on the 21st February.