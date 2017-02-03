Declan Rudd: Charlton’s big win at Bolton proves we haven’t surrendered play-off dream

Declan Rudd reckons Charlton’s gutsy win at Bolton proves that the Addicks are refusing to concede defeat in a late play-off push.

The South Londoners played over 80 minutes at the Macron Stadium down to 10 men but still pulled off an improbable 2-1 victory over automatic promotion contenders.

“We’ve put ourselves out there as if to say we are going to make a good run for this,” said keeper Rudd. “We’ve got just under 20 games to go and we showed on Saturday that we meant business – how tight the gaffer has got us as a group.

“Bolton had a lot of the ball but I didn’t feel I came under too much threat in goal. The lads defended the box brilliantly. It shows as a team we’re starting to get it together. We put our bodies on the line to get the three points.”

It still doesn’t make the challenge facing Charlton much less daunting. The average to make the top-six is 74 points – leaving the SE7 outfit needing 35 points from their remaining 19 fixtures.

Next up is Fleetwood at home on Saturday. The Cod Army have lost just one of their last 17 fixtures, and that was in the FA Cup against Bristol City.

Their last League One reverse was 2-1 at Port Vale on November 12.

“This division is very unpredictable – we’ve had teams come and turn us over which should never have happened,” said Rudd. “The play-offs are still realistic, definitely possible.

“We believe in ourselves and the management staff also feel we can push and do it. Clubs up there are going to slip up and we feel like we’re really starting to hit a good bit of form.

“I’m putting it out there – we have to beat those teams above us if we want to get promoted. We can’t go into these matches thinking a point will do or if we lose it is unlucky. We have to win, simple as that.”

Charlton have strung together a five-game unbeaten run but only one of their three wins in that period came at The Valley, a 4-1 demolition of Bristol Rovers.

Home form hasn’t quite clicked – just one three-point haul since mid-November – but Karl Robinson has changed to a more offensive style since replacing Russell Slade.

“They are two completely different managers in terms of how they play,” said Rudd. “Russell has got his strengths – he’s been successful at this level and above. I thought he’d started to do quite a good job before the change.

“The new gaffer has come in and he makes us step out on the pitch believing we’re world-beaters. He gives us all confidence.

“Tactically he is very good at getting his ideas across and coaching us how to go out on the pitch and do it. We did exactly what he said on Saturday and came away with all the points.”

Rudd had just two months out with a hip injury but came straight back into the side for last month’s derby stalemate with Millwall despite good performances from Dillon Phillips.

He has proved to be a fine loan signing from Norwich City – more than filling the void left by the summer exits of Nick Pope and Stephen Henderson.

Our paper reported that the Canaries had a recall option in January.

“The chance of that was always very slim,” explained Rudd. “Unless there were changes at the club it was not ever going to happen.

“I’ve loved it here. I’m grateful to the club for giving me an opportunity. If Charlton didn’t come in for me then I’d probably be sitting at Norwich doing nothing. That was the last thing I wanted to happen.

“Charlton gave me the platform and chance to come and play football.”

Rudd is due to be a free agent in June.

“To be fair, nothing has changed from day one when I started this loan,” he said. “I’ve got until the end of this season to get myself a club or get myself a new contract at Norwich. I’m confident, whatever happens, that it will turn out to be good.

“I’ve got 19 games to go – hopefully 19 successful ones – and we can be celebrating the club going back up.”

Academy product Phillips had 10 outings while Rudd was working his way back to fitness.

“I saw most of the games and I thought Dillon was tremendous,” said the on-loan stopper. “He made some crucial saves.

“I’ve been in exactly the same position at Norwich, when Fraser Forster was there. I never thought I would step straight back into the team, because it was starting to pull some results together.

“But the gaffer showed faith in me, put me straight back in and said it was a massive decision. I had to repay that by putting in some good performances.