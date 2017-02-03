Dons defender on why he cut short SPL stay

Chris Robertson has revealed that it was the birth of his first child which saw him cut short his stay at Ross County and sign for AFC Wimbledon in the summer.

The Dundee-born 30-year-old has spent nearly his entire career in England but made the move to the SPL outfit in the summer of 2015.

But Robertson’s contract was terminated by mutual consent in August and he agreed terms with the Dons.

He has been a regular at centre-back for Neal Ardley’s side since the end of October, going on to feature 15 times.

“Being Scottish I always wanted to play in the Premier League and Ross County gave me the chance to go up there,” explained Robertson. “My missus fell pregnant, we’ve got a daughter called Penelope, and we decided it was the right time to go back down this way.

“We’ve got family in Nottingham and Camberley, so Wimbledon was perfect. Inverness is a hard place to get to, you need an airplane to reach it.

“The gaffer was reluctant to let me go, but because of family reasons he accepted to let me leave. I was enjoying my football up there but sometimes your family life is more important than your career.

“I did have better offers before I went up to Ross County but sometimes you want to think outside the box. I wanted to see what it was all about – playing against Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen. I have no regrets.

“I’d say the standard is probably a mixture of the Championship, League One and League Two down here. There are some weaker teams, it has a good variety.

“The top four or five are League One or Championship and the bottom three or four are League One or League Two.”

Robertson heads back to his first club – Sheffield United – on Saturday.

He was loaned out to Leigh RMI and Chester City before moving on to Torquay in 2007.

“I did my scholarship there and signed my first pro contract,” he recalls. “I left when they were in the Premier League.

“I learned how to be a professional footballer there. Neil Warnock was the gaffer and he was using so-called experienced players, he wouldn’t really use the young boys.

“They have done well this season. They have got a pretty big budget and are looking to get promoted – they think they are better than League One.

“I’d say they are in terms of size and stature but you’re only as good as the players you have got on the pitch. They feel they are ready for the next level but it is our job to stop them doing that.”

Wimbledon are eight points adrift of sixth-placed Rochdale.

“We’ll keep working for each other and you never know – we could surprise each other,” said Robertson. “It’s not impossible.”