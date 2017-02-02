Health chiefs deny ‘secret plan’ to axe jobs and hospital beds

Health bosses have denied drawing up “secret plans” to axe thousands of NHS jobs and remove up to 600 beds from local hospitals under swingeing cuts to health services next year.

The Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust insisted it had “no plans” to reduce jobs or beds in north west London over the next 12 months.

Campaigners suggested last week that drastic measures to slash local services had been deliberately kept out of the public domain.

The Save Our Hospitals group claimed to have uncovered Imperial plans to cut more than 3,600 jobs in 2017/18 alone.

According to campaigners, between 500 and 600 beds could also be withdrawn across the trust’s five hospitals, which include Charing Cross, Hammersmith, St Mary’s and Chelsea and Westminster.

But a spokesperson for the trust strongly denied the accusations and reaffirmed Imperial’s commitment to local services, adding: “The trust has no plans to reduce jobs or beds in the next financial year.”

The claims come amid ongoing controversy over a proposed shake-up of health services across north west London.

Health chiefs have faced stinging criticism over the local sustainability and transformation plan – a key document setting out how cash-strapped services will be restructured.

Senior clinicians say the STP will make sure appropriate care is provided for everyone in the borough.

But critics claim the plan is a smokescreen for NHS cuts – and the potential closure of Charing Cross Hospital.

Last week campaigners suggested that around 50,000 planned hospital admissions and more than 220,000 outpatient appointments would be cut across the trust by 2020/21.

They also argued efforts to reduce attendances at A&E departments would be ineffective in the face of rising demand.

Save Our Hospitals claimed to have uncovered the figures from a freedom of information request that revealed details of a delivery plan for the STP compiled in October last year.

Save Our Hospitals chair Merril Hammer said: “These plans threaten patients’ lives. We need more beds and more staff, not ongoing cuts.”

In a strongly-worded rebuke, Imperial denied the claims but said managers were continuing to identify areas for “cost improvement”.

The spokeswoman also stressed that Charing Cross Hospital would not be downgraded to ‘local hospital’ status over the next five years.

“Any proposed changes to services arising from this process will be subject to extensive engagement with staff, patients and stakeholders in advance of any formal proposal or decision,” she said.

“There is a clear commitment in the STP that there will be no changes to Charing Cross A&E unless and until such time as out-of-hospital services have adequately reduced demand for acute hospital services.

“As such, the STP, which covers the period up until April 2021, does not include the implementation of plans for Charing Cross to become a local hospital or for any reduction in its bed numbers.”