London police officer drowns in storm at Brighton beach

A London police officer has died after getting into difficulty in the sea during a heavy storm.

PC Steven Williams was pulled from the water at 1.40am on Monday morning after a two-hour rescue mission.

The 29-year-old, who was based in London with the British Transport Police, is thought to have drowned.

Family and friends remembered him as “generous” and “caring”.

PC Williams was seen entering the water in Brighton just before midnight on Sunday (January 29).

A young woman he was with raised the alarm after attempting her own rescue.

More than 50 crew members from the RNLI, coastguard, ambulance and police took part in the operation but he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

Friend Lauren Grey said: “As everyone will know, Steven lost his life to the sea on 30/01/2017.

“Steven was one of the most caring people, most generous, gobby, cocky and also moodiest person around and I’m sure everyone would agree.

“Steven was always a big fan of the RNLI and donated to them himself. They hold a place very close to his heart, mine and all his family.

“They done [sic] all they could last night to locate my Stevie and try and save his life.

“They are truly amazing and are run purely on volunteers and rely on donations. If anyone would like to make a difference, this would make a very big difference.”

In a statement, PC Williams’ family said he would be “greatly missed”.

“It is with deep regret that we as a family were informed that our beloved son Steven Williams died following a tragic accident at Brighton in the early hours of Monday morning,” the statement said.

“Steven will be greatly missed by his family, friends and colleague and always loved.

“We would ask for privacy at this difficult time”.

Chief Constable Paul Crowther, a colleague of PC Williams’ at the British Transport Police, said: “I was incredibly shocked and saddened to hear that Steven had lost his life.

“My thoughts are with his family, friends and all his colleagues as they deal with this devastating news.

“Steven had his whole career ahead of him – and he will be terribly missed by his colleagues and friends here.

“As we can all imagine this is going to be a very difficult time for those who knew him.

“Steven’s death – even for those who didn’t know him personally – will be felt across the Force.”

Lauren is raising money for the RNLI via a JustGiving page and says they “hold a very special place in our hearts”.