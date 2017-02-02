‘Shambolic’ rail service at ‘point of no return’, says union candidate

Under-fire Southern Rail bosses should be sacked for being “unfit for purpose”, according to a senior trade union leader.

The beleaguered train company could be temporarily re-nationalised under government plans drawn up to deal with long-running delays and cancellations across the network.

Govia Thameslink, the company which runs Southern, could be stripped of their franchise by the Department for Transport.

The long-running industrial dispute between the union and the train operator has led to a series of strikes, causing months of chaos for hundreds of thousands of passengers.

Gerard Coyne, who is challenging Len McCluskey for the Unite General Secretary post, said: “Strikes are always a weapon of last resort.

“But quite frankly if Southern Rail management can’t run a successful service on the London to Brighton line, they need to think about a new career.”

He added: “They are utterly shambolic. If they can’t provide a decent service on such a busy line, if they can’t provide the staffing and safety levels that long-suffering passengers are entitled to expect for their fares, then they are utterly unfit for purpose.

“It’s time they were given the shove and commuters given a decent service.”

Mr Coyne said the service had been “eroded to the point of no return”, with passenger safety put at risk.

“Of course that is inconvenient for commuters. That is very unfortunate,” he added.

“But I think many have been at their wits end for years with the shocking deterioration in service.”

This week a fresh row erupted after union leaders accused the company of planning to strip staff of their safety licence.

The RMT union said workers now classed as on-board supervisors (OBS) have received a letter saying their safety licence and certification is to be withdrawn.

Mr Coyne also blamed ministers for the problems.

He added: “The Southern rail shambles is a mess made in Whitehall.

“Ministers went out of their way to back an incompetent management in their crusade to crush the unions on Southern.

“Now that has blown up in their faces and they are trying to find new ways to pass on the blame.

“Instead of dealing with the problem, they propose to attack the right of rail workers, and others, to withdraw their labour, which – whether Conservative ministers like it or not – is a basic democratic right recognised in any free society.”

Southern says it is now working with partners to implement an improvement plan to drive up standards across the network.

A spokesman said: “Delivering good performance is a key objective for Southern – we know how important this is for our passengers.

“Our passengers have not been getting the service they expect from us and for this we apologise.”

Mr Coyne was speaking during a visit to Unite activists in Brighton as he continues his countrywide campaign to become leader of Britain’s biggest trade union with 1.4m members.

Voting takes place from March 27 to April 17.