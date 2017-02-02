Thursday, February 2, 2017
Millwall midfield dynamo Thompson has earned new long-term contract

By Richard Cawley -
Millwall boss Neil Harris says Ben Thompson’s new contract is richly deserved – admitting the tigerish midfielder is one of the first names on his matchday teamsheet.

The 21-year-old has penned terms until the summer of 2021. The South London Press exclusively revealed on Tuesday that Thompson was committing his future to his boyhood club.

Thompson’s deal was confirmed before last night’s 0-0 draw with Walsall.

Harris said: “Brilliant, he’s earned it. His performances have been outstanding. He has grown from being a Millwall fan to a regular in the Millwall side and one of the first names on the teamsheet.

“The club wanted to offer a new contract and I was fully supportive. He has really driven us forward and progressed as a young man and a player. There is still more to come from him. He wants to learn and is a joy to work with. He’ll be a big part of the club moving forward.”

