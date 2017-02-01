Millwall 0 Walsall 0 – Lions boss left frustrated at drama-free stalemate

Millwall were unable to produce a repeat of Sunday’s rousing FA Cup win over Watford as they had to settle for a fourth straight League One draw.

Walsall keeper Neil Etheridge did not have a serious shot to save during the 90 minutes. Neither team looked like having that bit of quality to break the deadlock.

Arguably the Lions best chance came in the opening couple of minutes. Tony Craig and Shane Ferguson combined well down the left – the latter putting in a cross which Jed Wallace, drifting in off the right, headed wide.

Lee Gregory also hooked a volley over, but it was no more than a half-chance.

Steve Morison was subdued but did read Ferguson’s 23rd-minute cross, stooping to head it past the left post. The Lions’ top-scorer also could not keep down his effort when he met a Wallace delivery from the right in the 37th minute.

Millwall were unable to find the same level of intensity they had shown in knocking the Hornets out at the weekend and even a change out wide – Wallace and Ferguson being replaced by Fred Onyedinma and Aiden O’Brien – failed to give them more impetus in the final third.

O’Brien had the space open up for a strike in the 81st minute but could not keep his right-footed strike down.

“I’m a little bit frustrated we didn’t work their keeper a little bit more,” said Lions boss Neil Harris. “I’m certainly pleased to get another clean sheet.

“We started the game really well, for 25-30 minutes I really enjoyed watching my team. We were a little bit reactive in the penalty area with crosses and set-plays, which is very unlike us.

“Walsall stifled us a little bit. I said to the lads I thought we’d kick on in the second half – that we’d have spells where we’d put a siege on their goal but it never materialised.

“The last 20 minutes we were a little bit sloppy, a little bit of calmness disappeared from our game.”