Charlton boss lets rip at rival club – dubbing them “clowns” for transfer behaviour

Karl Robinson was left venting as the January transfer window shut – slamming the conduct of an unnamed club who he branded “clowns”.

Charlton signed Arsenal striker Stephy Mavididi, 18, on loan for the remainder of the campaign while allowing Nicky Ajose to re-join former club Swindon Town on a temporary basis.

Young forward Josh Umerah was loaned to SPL outfit Kilmarnock.

Robinson’s ire is believed to have been directed towards his old club Milton Keynes.

He recently told the South London Press that they turned down a more lucrative deal from the Addicks for Samir Carruthers, who signed for Sheffield United. And they also failed to land Ben Reeves – inside the final six months of his MK deal.

Robinson had also moved for Liverpool midfielder Jordan Williams on a permanent deal but the transfer was not concluded before Tuesday’s deadline.

“I’m really angered and frustrated at a certain club who can’t conduct themselves correctly,” The Charlton boss. “Every single person at this football club has tried to make two deals happen in the last seven days. I can’t go and tell you who but we’re talking a lot of money.

“There are some clowns out there. It is poor, poor behaviour. Maybe people just don’t like us. Maybe people are jealous of The Valley and the type of club we are at this level.

“When you sell a player in this window as big as we have [Ademola Lookman to Everton] the automatic element is to turn back and say we should have spent this and that.

“I can assured you I tried. I pushed the owner and board for what I wanted to do. If they never did then I wouldn’t be here.

“I’m happy with the squad but frustrated with other people. I could hang people out to dry – I’d love people to know the wrongdoings in this industry.

“When we achieve what we think we can achieve then there will be one or two phonecalls I’ll be looking forward to making in the middle of May.”

Mavididi was Arsenal’s top-scorer last season at under-21 level, notching 17 times in 30 appearances.

He has been capped at England under-17 level and went to the World Cup in Chile in 2015.

Ajose, one of the highest wage-earners at Charlton following a £600,000-plus switch from Swindon, also attracted interest from Southend.

“Nicky wanted to play every week – there was quite a lot of transparency in that,” said Robinson. “We’ve brought in a young striker tipped for great things. He’s going to have to fight it out with the rest of them for a spot.

“He can also play off the left.”