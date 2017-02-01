CBL basketball round-up: Kennington Generals rule as Koudou continues to impress

Dounia Koudou helped lead the Kennington Generals to a comfortable 19-7 win over Haringey Sixers in the Community Basketball League.

Koudou is turning heads in the under-18 Women’s Division and picked up the MVP title as her outstanding performance overpowered Haringey, enabling Kennington to leap into the lead 11-0 by the end of the half.

Haringey struggled to lock down Ademelo Ogunnowo who led the game with six points, as well as Natalie Paredes (five) and Mawia Bagate (four) who both dominated inside before finishing at the rim.

Wandsworth Wolves took a bite out of the Haringey Sixers when they triumphed 37-28 on Sunday.

Wolves had John Lainez (12) and Tyler Morgan (seven) weigh in with points.

Jermaine Thompson chipped in with eight points to ensure Wandsworth closed out a nail-biting encounter.

Wandsworth’s Leah Lambert and Paula Rose were unstoppable to finish in double digits, helping the Wolves to beat the Camden Panthers 39-9.

Lambert continued attacking the basket to collect 16 points. Rose pitched in to finish with 11.

