Hercules Wimbledon AC produce best display in a generation at cross country championships

Hercules Wimbledon’s senior men’s cross country runners underlined their status as the champions of Surrey when they produced their best team effort for a generation in the South of England cross country championships at Parliament Hill Fields on Saturday.

Not only were Hercules Wimbledon the leading Surrey and South London club but in finishing a superb seventh they posted their best performance since 1974, when their runners took the bronze team medals and Hercules Wimbledon provided the individual winner in Frank Briscoe. None of Saturday’s scoring team was born in 1974.

Remarkably, it was achieved without the club’s top cross country runner Ben Toomer who, returning to fitness after injury, decided not to risk running over the 15km of testing, rolling hills at Parliament Hill Fields and instead turned out in the Wimbledon Common 5km parkrun over a relatively flat course where he posted his second successive win.

Saturday’s history-makers were led in by Oxfordshire silver medallist Jonny Cornish who finished 29th of the 1068 runners in 51 minutes 41 seconds, the best Hercules Wimbledon placing in the event since Dereje Kebede was 13th in 2004.

Just over a minute behind was club-mate Fred Slemeck, 32nd in 52:53 with Joe Clark (73rd in 54:08), Joe Toomey (88th in 54:30), Matthew Sharp (90th in 54:34) and Richard McDowell (159th in 56:21) the other scorers.

Team manager Fred Green said: “It was a brilliant result particularly as we were without Ben Toomer. With him in the team as well as Belal Aly and Hussein Ahmed who finished 66th and has re-joined us, we could be in the medals next year.”

Hercules Wimbledon have won the South of England championship only once, in 1970 when the team included international twins Bob and Dave Holt. The club took the silver medals in 1969, the year after finishing third. Current chairman Dave Clarke, who won the English cross country title three times, was the last Hercules Wimbledon runner to medal in the event – finishing third at Parliament Hill Fields in 1979.

Marathon runner Claire Grima proved her fitness after a heavy cold forced her to miss the Surrey championships by finishing a fine 33rd in the senior women’s 8km championship in 32:09, the best Hercules Wimbledon individual performance in the event since Estle Viljoen (32nd in 2000).

It was a day of fine performances for Hercules Wimbledon with the under-13 girls team’s 23rd finish the club’s best since coming 18th in 1983. Ellen Weir, who led the team home finishing 48th out of 283 runners, posted the best individual Hercules Wimbledon placing since Shanique Ferguson was 44th in 1997.

Zac Purnell, 76th out of 183 runners in the men’s under-17 6km race, led the team to 13th position.

Toomer gained his second successive win when he headed home a 378-strong field in the Wimbledon Common 5km parkrun on Saturday in 16:26. Charles Hampden-Smith was the first veteran over-55 finishing 25th in 21:02.

Over-50 veteran Lisa Thomas posted the top age-graded performance when she finished second in the women’s event on her debut appearance in the Melton Mowbray 5km parkrun in 21:21.

Chris Ore was 10th out of 257 runners in Dulwich Park and Chris Coles 16th of 511 finishers in Nonsuch Park. Thomas Beare was second of 123 runners in the Wimbledon Park junior 2km parkrun on Sunday.