Herne Hill Harriers: Charlotte Alexander the star at cross country championships

From Herne Hill Harriers perspective, the individual run of the day at the South of England Cross Country Championship at Parliament Hill Fields on Saturday belonged to Charlotte Alexander as she won the under-15 girls race.

In her first year of club running, Alexander destroyed a top-quality field by hitting the first two hills hard. She was able to open a 25 second lead, to secure a famous victory in her Southern Cross Country debut, a true exhibition of front running.

Unfortunately, from a team perspective, the chances of a high placing were damaged by three non finishers. Isobel Penniceard (64th), Clarissa Nicholls, (70th) and Susannah Hirst (99th) helped them secured eighth spot.

Herne Hill’s under-17 women’s team claimed gold medals. They were led home by Alex Brown – the club’s most successful ever female cross country runner – who placed third.

Second scorer was Ella Newton (15th), followed by the ever-consistent Eimear Griffin (18th) and Olivia Stillman (24th). Zoe Tompkins provided excellent back up in 42nd.

Harriers’ under-13 boys were deprived of the overall race favourite Jaden Kennedy. Christo Chilton produced an outstanding run to lead the team home in seventh. He was backed up by Jacob Harrison (10th), Benjamin Harrison (17th) and Cameron Walsh (22nd). Their cumulative score of 56 points secured them silver medals.

The under-13 girls team came third. Poppy Craig-McFeely (15th) led the team home, 15th place. Maisie Collis ran a gutsy race to finish (20th), followed by Layla Wilkinson (41st) and Eva Holland (67th).