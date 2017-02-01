Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Team line-ups: Millwall v Walsall – winger changes made by boss Harris

By Richard Cawley -
Jed Wallace Photo: Brian Tonks

Neil Harris has made two changes for tonight’s League One game against Walsall – both in the wide areas.

Fred Onyedinma and Aiden O’Brien, who started Sunday’s FA Cup win over Watford, both drop to the bench. Jed Wallace and Shane Ferguson, who set up Steve Morison for the winning goal to take the Lions into the fifth round, both start.

Former Dulwich Hamlet midfielder Erhun Oztumer plays for Walsall. Another South London connection is former Charlton keeper Neil Etheridge.

Millwall: Archer, Cummings, Webster, Cooper, Craig, Wallace, Thompson, Williams, Ferguson, Gregory, Morison. Subs: King, Martin, Worrall, Onyedinma, Romeo, O’Brien, Abdou.

Bradford: Etheridge, Edwards, O’Connor, McCarthy, Chambers, Cuvelier, Oxtumer, Osbourne, Preston, Bakayako, O’Connell. Subs: MacGillivray, Laird, Dobson, Jackson, Morris, Randall, Makris.

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

