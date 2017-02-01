Team line-ups: Millwall v Walsall – winger changes made by boss Harris

Neil Harris has made two changes for tonight’s League One game against Walsall – both in the wide areas.

Fred Onyedinma and Aiden O’Brien, who started Sunday’s FA Cup win over Watford, both drop to the bench. Jed Wallace and Shane Ferguson, who set up Steve Morison for the winning goal to take the Lions into the fifth round, both start.

Former Dulwich Hamlet midfielder Erhun Oztumer plays for Walsall. Another South London connection is former Charlton keeper Neil Etheridge.

Millwall: Archer, Cummings, Webster, Cooper, Craig, Wallace, Thompson, Williams, Ferguson, Gregory, Morison. Subs: King, Martin, Worrall, Onyedinma, Romeo, O’Brien, Abdou.

Bradford: Etheridge, Edwards, O’Connor, McCarthy, Chambers, Cuvelier, Oxtumer, Osbourne, Preston, Bakayako, O’Connell. Subs: MacGillivray, Laird, Dobson, Jackson, Morris, Randall, Makris.