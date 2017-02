Millwall’s fifth round FA Cup tie against either Leicester City or Derby County has not been selected for TV coverage.

The Lions received a six-figure sum when the BBC selected their 1-0 win over Watford at the end of last month.

But BT Sport have plumped for non-league Lincoln City’s tie at Premier League Burnley.

BBC have gone for Fulham’s home game against Tottenham and Sutton United’s dream draw as Arsenal come to town.