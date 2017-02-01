Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Confirmed: Millwall midfielder Thompson pens deal until 2021

By Richard Cawley -
Photo: Brian Tonks

Ben Thompson has signed a new contract at Millwall – just as we exclusively revealed earlier this week.

The midfielder, 21, has penned a deal until the summer of 2021.

Thompson told the club’s website: “I’m over the moon. Talks have been going on for a few weeks and I’m glad it’s finally sorted.

“I’ve been concentrating on my football and letting my agent and the club sort it out but I’m glad it’s done.
“I love it here. I love playing here. It’s a great club and a great place to play your football. Long may it continue.”

Richard Cawley
