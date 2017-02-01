Eve Best, Edward Bluemel, Helen George and Anthony Head line up for Trevor Nunn’s return to the Menier

Director Trevor Nunn has gathered an all-star cast for his return to the Menier Chocolate Factory.

Principal casting for their major new revival of Terence Rattigan’s Love in Idleness has been announced and includes Eve Best as Olivia Brown, Edward Bluemel as Michael Brown, Helen George as Diana Fletcher and Anthony Head as Sir John Fletcher.

Eve Best is perhaps best known for television work, which has included roles in Lucky Man, Nurse Jackie, The Honourable Woman, Life in Squares, The Shadow Line, Shackleton and Prime Suspect. Her theatre credits in London include Hedda Gabler (Almeida Theatre / Duke of York’s – Olivier Award for Best Actress, Evening Standard Award for Best Actress).

Edward Bluemel plays Michael Brown. His theatre credits include Animal, Longing, Strange Orchestra, The Winter’s Tale (Richard Burton Theatre Company), Mercury Fur (Company of Sirens). His television credits include The Halcyon. His film credits include The Commuter, Access All Areas.

Call the Midwife’s Helen George plays Diana Fletcher. Her theatre credits include After Miss Julie (Theatre Royal Bath and UK tour) and The Hotel Plays: The Pink Bedroom (Defibrillator Theatre).

Anthony Head has enjoyed a hugely successful career both on stage and screen with credits including Dr Who, Persuasion, Hotel Babylon, Rose and Maloney, My Family, Monarch of the Glen, MIT, New Tricks, Little Britain, Reversals, Manchild, Spooks, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and the frecent hit film A Street Cat Named Bob.

Returning from Canada after a four-year absence during the war, eighteen-year-old Michael is full of youthful ideology and leftist leanings. But he is shocked to find his widowed mother Olivia is now the mistress of cabinet minister Sir John Fletcher, enjoying a comfortable society life. When Michael and John clash, sparks fly and relationships are tested as everyone learns some difficult lessons in love.

This new production sees Nunn return to Rattigan, following the huge success of Flare Path, with another of the playwright’s trio of ‘war plays’, which also includes While the Sun Shines.

Love in Idleness opens at the Menier Chocolate factory on 20 March and runs until 29 April.

For further information, you can visit the website www.menierchocolatefactory.com