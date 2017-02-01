Charlton welcome back winger who was “outstanding” in big Valley win

Jordan Botaka could be back in contention for Charlton’s home game against Fleetwood Town – after DR Congo were eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The winger has been away representing his country but they lost 2-1 to Ghana in the quarter-finals.

“I hope Jordan Botaka is on a flight as we speak,” said Robinson to the South London Press earlier this afternoon. “I’m hoping to welcome him back into the group on Friday.

“In the Bristol Rovers game he was outstanding, his work ethic contributed massively to our result that day.

“Ricky Holmes is getting fitter and Lee Novak is getting closer. Jorge Teixeira can be involved again after suspension but we lose Lewis Page [sent off at Bolton].”