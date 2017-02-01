Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Charlton welcome back winger who was “outstanding” in big Valley win

By Richard Cawley -
0
1082
Charlton Athletic's Jordan Botaka

Jordan Botaka could be back in contention for Charlton’s home game against Fleetwood Town – after DR Congo were eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The winger has been away representing his country but they lost 2-1 to Ghana in the quarter-finals.

“I hope Jordan Botaka is on a flight as we speak,” said Robinson to the South London Press earlier this afternoon. “I’m hoping to welcome him back into the group on Friday.

“In the Bristol Rovers game he was outstanding, his work ethic contributed massively to our result that day.

“Ricky Holmes is getting fitter and Lee Novak is getting closer. Jorge Teixeira can be involved again after suspension but we lose Lewis Page [sent off at Bolton].”

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

