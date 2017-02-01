Charlton boss Karl Robinson set for sitdown with fans tomorrow

Karl Robinson is set to sit down with Charlton fans tomorrow – honouring his promise to fully find out some of their grievances about the way the club has been run.

The Liverpudlian said after being appointed that he wanted to have a drink with supporters.

“Christmas was impossible – we tried to get something sorted in January but there were a couple of dates where people couldn’t make it,” said Robinson. “I wanted to get it sorted once the transfer window closes – and you can’t get any sooner than two days after that. Hopefully they respect that and see it as a sign of my trying to bring the club together.

“I was asked a great question today – do I want to get promotion or make the fans of Charlton proud? I said I wanted to make them prouder, because then they can support our promotion push.

“We have got a great group of fans. Some people say they can see a little bit more connection with the team – I want that to continue. I’ve never shied away from any question.”