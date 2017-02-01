Driver found guilty after road rage row with BBC presenter Vine

A driver who threatened to punch Radio 2 host Jeremy Vine in a foul-mouthed rant has been found guilty of road rage offences.

Shanique Syrena Pearson, 22, threatened to knock out Mr Vine and made a gun gesture towards him in an abusive tirade as he cycled home from work in Kensington.

Pearson was caught on the TV presenter’s helmet camera as she got out of her car and screamed at him.

Mr Vine published footage of the incident online and it has been viewed 15 million times.

He told an earlier hearing how he had feared for his safety as Pearson confronted him in August last year.

Pearson denied one charge of driving without reasonable consideration to other road users and one charge of using threatening and abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

But today District Judge Timothy King found the woman guilty of both charges.

She had already pleaded guilty to one charge of driving an unlicensed vehicle at an earlier hearing.

Judge King said: “The video footage as evidence gave an understanding of what took place. I found Mr Vine a credible, truthful and reliable witness. I do not believe Mr Vine exaggerated the incident.”

Footage showed Pearson’s black Vauxhall Corsa tooting her horn behind Mr Vine’s bike before he stops in the road.

Pearson then gets out of the car and is heard shouting: “Why the f*** would you stop in front of a car? You don’t respect your f****** life. Move your bike, move your bike.”

She is also seen kicking and pushing the bicycle.

Defending Pearson, James O’Keeffe told the court how she had been subject to “substantial racial abuse” because of the video and the case.

He said: “She never said that she was right in what she did. She felt there was a degree of responsibility on Mr Vine’s part in stopping in the middle of the road and in lecturing her on how to drive.”

The court also heard that Pearson had a string of previous convictions, including shoplifting, assault and resisting arrest.

The case has been adjourned for sentence.