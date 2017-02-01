Somerset House hosts tercentenary of first ballet

300 years after it was first staged, the groundbreaking ballet The Loves of Mars and Venus will again be performed in London.

The show will mark the tercentenary with a number of performances including one at the historic Somerset House.

Former prima ballerina and current BBC Strictly Come Dancing Judge Darcey Bussell is acting as an ambassador for the project and said, “I am proud to be the ambassador to The Loves of Mars & Venus project. A successful staging of this piece, scheduled for March 2nd 2017, exactly on its 300th anniversary, is important. Not only will it afford the ballet public the opportunity to see this earliest of ballets, originally staged in Drury Lane by Englishman John Weaver, but it will send archivists scurrying to try and work out if this was indeed the very first ballet ever staged!”

First performed on the stage of the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on the 2nd March 1717, The Loves of Mars & Venus was devised by the English dancer and choreographer, John Weaver and featured the first English ballerina Hester Santlow as Venus.

Not very many people realise that ballet, telling a story with dance alone, began in London, not in Paris or Moscow; Weaver’s historic inspiration to combine narrative and gesture with French dance was to change the future of dance. He used the sexy, crowd-pleasing English stage star Hester Santlow and paired her with the suave and elegant French dancer Monsieur Dupré to fashion a new experience of dance for his public.

Based on Weaver’s own libretto, this play brings together baroque music and dance with words to tell the story of John Weaver’s heroic struggle to create a proper dance drama in a theatre world, which saw dance as a frivolous side show. The magic and excitement of early eighteenth century theatre is evoked by an actor portraying Weaver and his stage character Vulcan, with baroque dancers playing Venus and Mars using original eighteenth century choreographies with additional choreography by Gilles Poirier.

Evelyn Nallen has recreated the musical score from compositions, which would have been heard on the London stage in the 1700s, with music by Lully, Purcell, Croft, Paisible, Eccles and Jeremiah Clark.

The on-stage ensemble of lute, recorder and baroque cello will perform it and Chris de Wilde has designed beautiful costumes, appropriate to the period.

The Loves of Mars & Venus will be performed in the Courtauld Gallery, Somerset House on 5th March. For more details you can visit the website https://www.somersethouse.org.uk